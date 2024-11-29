The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week November 22 - 28, 2024





▪️Over the past week, pro-Iranian militias have reported several UAV launches into Israel. However, none of the drones ever reached the country's territory.





▪️The Houthis were also active, attempting to launch a missile strike on the Nevatim airbase. The Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile was successfully intercepted on its approach to Israel.





▪️In turn, the Israeli Air Force launched several raids on southwestern Homs province in Syria. The hits came against facilities used to transfer weapons to Hezbollah.





▪️Meanwhile, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists and allied factions launched an offensive on the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces. Several settlements in the western part of Aleppo province were captured.





▪️The militants also managed to take control of the fortified base of the 46th Regiment of the government forces. As a result, the Syrian Army lost several pieces of equipment with anti-aircraft weapons, including MANPADS.





▪️The opposition groups achieved the greatest success in the southern section. Jihadists managed to take control of Khan al-Assal, actually approaching the outskirts of the city of Aleppo.





▪️Simultaneously with the capture of this settlement, the militants occupied a small section of the M5 road. As a result, they managed to disrupt the logistics between the administrative center of the province and Damascus.





▪️Along with ground attacks, HTS members launched missile strikes on the western neighborhoods of Aleppo. Nubl and al-Zahra, Shiite enclaves located northwest of the city, also came under fire.

