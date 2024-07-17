BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Transcript Call President Trump Robert Kennedy Jr - Baby Vaccines
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


President Trump: I agree with you that something's wrong with that whole system. ... Remember I said I want to do small doses, small doses. When you, when you feed baby bodies a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines. And it looks like it's meant for a horse not a, you know, 10-pound or 20-pound baby. It looks like you're giving, you should be giving to a horse instead. And you ever seen the size of it, right? Yeah, this is massive. And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I've seen it so many times, and then you hear that it doesn't have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago. Anyway, I would be, I would love you to just, I think it'd be so good for you and so big for you. And we're gonna win. We're way ahead of the guy.


Clip from https://rumble.com/v576cj1-trump-called-rfk-jr-after-the-assassination-attempt.html

healthvaccinesnewspresident trumptruthchildhood vaccinesrobert kennedy jr
