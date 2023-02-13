Get Biblical Understanding #165 - Lust

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

1 CORINTHIANS 6:9 Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, [homosexuals nor sodomites]





1 CORINTHIANS 6:12 All things are lawful unto me, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for me, but I will not be brought under the power of any.





1 CORINTHIANS 6:13 Meats for the belly, and the belly for meats: but God shall destroy both it and them. Now the body is not for fornication, but for the Lord; and the Lord for the body.





1 CORINTHIANS 6:18 Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body.





1 CORINTHIANS 7:1-2 Now concerning the things of which you wrote to me: It is good for a man not to touch a woman [carnal intercourse with a women or cohabitation]. Nevertheless, because of sexual immorality, let each man have his own wife, and let each woman have her own husband.





1 CORINTHIANS 7:3-4 Let the husband render unto the wife due benevolence [affection]: and likewise also the wife unto the husband. The wife hath not power of her own body, but the husband: and likewise also the husband hath not power of his own body, but the wife.





1 CORINTHIANS 7:5 Defraud [deprive] ye not one the other, except it be with consent for a time, that ye may give yourselves to fasting and prayer; and come together again, that Satan tempt you not for your incontinency [lack of self-control].





1 CORINTHIANS 7:6-9 But I speak this by permission, and not of commandment. For I would that all men were even as I myself. But every man hath his proper gift of God, one after this manner, and another after that. I say therefore to the unmarried and widows, It is good for them if they abide even as I. But if they cannot contain [exercise self-control], let them marry: for it is better to marry than to burn.





1 CORINTHIANS 10:6 Now these things were our examples, to the intent we should not lust after evil things, as they also lusted.





