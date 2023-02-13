Get Biblical Understanding #165 - Lust

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1 CORINTHIANS 6:9 Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, [homosexuals nor sodomites]
1 CORINTHIANS 6:12 All things are lawful unto me, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for me, but I will not be brought under the power of any.
1 CORINTHIANS 6:13 Meats for the belly, and the belly for meats: but God shall destroy both it and them. Now the body is not for fornication, but for the Lord; and the Lord for the body.
1 CORINTHIANS 6:18 Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body.
1 CORINTHIANS 7:1-2 Now concerning the things of which you wrote to me: It is good for a man not to touch a woman [carnal intercourse with a women or cohabitation]. Nevertheless, because of sexual immorality, let each man have his own wife, and let each woman have her own husband.
1 CORINTHIANS 7:3-4 Let the husband render unto the wife due benevolence [affection]: and likewise also the wife unto the husband. The wife hath not power of her own body, but the husband: and likewise also the husband hath not power of his own body, but the wife.
1 CORINTHIANS 7:5 Defraud [deprive] ye not one the other, except it be with consent for a time, that ye may give yourselves to fasting and prayer; and come together again, that Satan tempt you not for your incontinency [lack of self-control].
1 CORINTHIANS 7:6-9 But I speak this by permission, and not of commandment. For I would that all men were even as I myself. But every man hath his proper gift of God, one after this manner, and another after that. I say therefore to the unmarried and widows, It is good for them if they abide even as I. But if they cannot contain [exercise self-control], let them marry: for it is better to marry than to burn.
1 CORINTHIANS 10:6 Now these things were our examples, to the intent we should not lust after evil things, as they also lusted.
