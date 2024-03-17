© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dave Jose 5 Minutes to Freedom All 15 Videos
This should be required viewing for anyone who wants to understand fundamental law in America.
Will you take 5 minutes a day to learn how to be free? This is two weeks of learning at 5 minutes a day.
This was taken from Dave's Odyssey channel.
The originals were done around February to March of 2021.
https://odysee.com/@DaveCaresForYou
#operationjosiah