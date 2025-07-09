Those bodies Russia handed back to Ukraine?

Zelensky’s depraved government is reportedly BURNING them to avoid paying compensation to their families

CCTV from a crematorium in Ternopil obtained by TASS – note the same style body bag seen in handover footage

More on this video: Newly surfaced video—reportedly from a surveillance camera inside a crematorium in Ukraine’s Ternopol region—shows what appears to be the covert disposal of military remains.

According to Russian security sources cited by TASS, Ukrainian authorities are cremating the bodies of their own soldiers returned via prisoner exchanges. The motive, they say, is to avoid paying out death compensations to families.

Adding:

Donald Trump is prepared to support a new bipartisan sanctions bill targeting Russia — but only on the condition that he alone retains the authority to lift the restrictions, according to Politico, citing sources in the White House and Congress.

The draft legislation currently allows the president to suspend 500% tariffs on countries that import Russian oil and uranium for a period of 180 days. A compromise between the bill’s sponsors and the White House adds a provision to extend this suspension, but only under congressional oversight.

However, the Trump administration is demanding that this congressional control mechanism be scrapped entirely. A senior White House official stated bluntly: “The bill must include full executive authority for waiving sanctions.”