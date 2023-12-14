Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems repelled five attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 60th, 115th mechanised brigades, as well as 57th Motorised Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and two armoured fighting vehicles.





▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces repelled one attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 44th Separate Rifle Battalion close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 180 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, as well as one French-made CAEZAR self-propelled artillery system during the day.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled six attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th mechanised, 5th assault, and 112th territorial defence brigades close to Kleshcheyevka and Kirovo (Donetsk People's Republic).





In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower & hardware of the AFU 30th mechanised, 79th and 95th air assault brigades close to Kurdyumovka, Maryinka, Krasnoye & Andreyevka (DPR).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 265 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles & 3 motor vehicles.





In the course of the counterbattery warfare, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systs, 3 Msta-B howitzers, 1 D-30 howitzer were eliminated.





▫️ In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (DPR).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, as well as two pickup trucks.





▫️ In Zaporozhye, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 33rd and 65th mechd brigades close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).





The AFU lost up to 45 UKR troops & 2 motor vehicles during the day.





▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation, the AFU lost up to 40 UKR troops & 4 motor vehicles.





Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out missile artillery ammunition depots of the AFU 37th Marines Brigade and 65th Mechanised Brigade near Daryevka (Kherson region) and Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region), as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 128 areas during the day.





Air defence units intercepted three HIMARS projectiles over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 26 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Belogorovka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Gorlovka, Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Kakhovka and Tavriysk (Kherson region).



📊 In total, 550 airplanes and 257 helicopters, 9,687 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 14,046 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,188 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,329 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,288 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.