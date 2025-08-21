Hurricane Erin is a “Dirty Storm” Signaling Major Climate Shift

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle





https://civilizationcycle.com/









Hurricane Erin is a “dirty storm”, pulling in dust from Africa and creating a planetary-scale dust vortex bringing 30-50 ft waves and coastal erosion from the Outer Banks to Nova Scotia unlike anything seen in decades. At the same time, we’re seeing floods worldwide: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, China, Japan, South Korea, and more, all overwhelmed by extreme water events.









https://alfavedic.com/civilization









Science-backed supplements with absorption technology you won’t find anywhere else

Head to vni.life/Civilization and use Code CYCLE20 for 20% off your first order





The Alfa Vedic Illumined™ series addresses these needs from a fusion of clinical & old world alchemical perspective.





Illumined Shrooms™ combines 6 powerful mycellium in a Fulvic Mineral delivery system selected for their synergistic compatability perfectly proportioned to deliver heteropolysaccharides and beta glucans known for their immune-modulating, restorative and protective actions. Potent organic extracts of Cordyceps, Reishi, Agaricus blazei, Turkey Tail, Lion’s Mane, Chaga & pure Fulvic Minerals.





https://alfavedic.com/shrooms









Rebuild Tooth Enamel Naturally





Dental Solutions





REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR ADVANCED ORAL HYGIENE & SYSTEM DETOXIFICATION All-Natural Restorative Tooth Serum from Alfa Vedic a way to Reverse Cavities Naturally





https://alfavedic.com/civilization