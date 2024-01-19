Pets in Love





Jan 18, 2024





Dog pitiful screams every night makes her neighbors angry and want to chase her away

Credit to: LittleStepMatter

The poor dog in an exhausted state was found in an old house. Her pitiful moans and cries every night caught the attention of everyone around her. A rescue team was contacted to rescue her immediately! They were very surprised when they saw the dog's condition! The rescue team researched the surrounding people to see if anyone owned the dog. People only know that this dog cries pitifully every night. The rescue team was very emotional and could not hold back their tears





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eExUvtYrcmc