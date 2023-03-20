MEP Hervé Juvin, explains very clearly the relationship between vaccines, graphene oxide, 5G, neuromodulation and the introduction of insects into the European diet.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MEP (Member of the European Parlament) Hervé Juvin, formerly of the RN and now an independent MEP, explains very clearly the relationship between inoculations, graphene oxide, 5G, neuromodulation and the introduction of insects into the European diet.Source @La Quinta Columna:https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/