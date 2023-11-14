Quo Vadis





Nov 13, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for November 12, 2023:





Here is the message of Our Lord to Luz de Maria:





Beloved children, I love you with Eternal Love.





When human creatures approach Me repentant of the faults committed with which they have offended Me and propose a firm purpose of amendment, their souls acquire a special shine.





That glow is looked at from My House and I rejoice for it.





MY CHILDREN, SPIRITUAL PREPARATION IS INDISPENSABLE FOR YOU TO REMAIN FAITHFUL, OTHERWISE YOU WILL FALL INTO THE HANDS OF THE INFERNAL ENEMY.





They ask me: Sir, how do I become holy?





How do I change my life?





Conversion is a personal decision, it is a change for the rest of life, it is to leave the mundane and be different.





In moments as high as those who live and will live soon, they must open the mind, the heart and the reason so that they maintain the awareness that they are living the second world war conflict at this time; and, in the blink of an eye, they will live the third world war conflict extended to the whole Earth.





The famine in some countries will be strong, in other countries it will be less strong, although all countries will see the famine pass.





The disease is spreading again, already being found in some countries in Africa, Europe and North America, where the healthiest thing is, that as far as possible, they are supplied with some food and how much My House has revealed to them for the care of health.





My calls are for the conversion of My children, of all humanity.





I don't want them to only read them, but to treasure them in their hearts so that on every occasion, in the face of every situation, they work and act in My Will.





Beloved children:





IT IS MY DESIRE THAT YOU BE MESSENGERS OF PEACE IN THE MIDST OF ANY ADVERSITY AND BE ENCOURAGEMENT FOR THOSE who NEED it.





You have entered the moment when you will live the true cruelty of the human creature.





Everyone will rise up against other brothers and sisters, it will be a fierce war, and My children suffer everywhere.





Technological advances badly used in war armaments will be used and death will come for its loot...





In the midst of the war, the Antichrist arrives and will provide food, medicines and everything humanity needs.





He will perform miracles in My Name and, how many will follow him and forget about Me!





THAT IS WHY I WILL SEND MY ANGEL OF PEACE SO THAT, BEING MY MIRROR, HE BEGINS THE PREACHING OF MY LOVE FOR HUMANITY AND SOME BECOME (My children).





Humanity will panic at its little faith in My Promises...





The allied countries will betray each other...





Communism in full swing does not give a truce...





Beloved, the economy is gradually falling and the money you know at the moment will be useless, unless the seal of the Antichrist is placed.





At that moment do not despair, My Angels will give you the food taken from My House and the innocent will be freed from so much evil.





Some areas of the earth will serve as a refuge for My children.





You will experience great migrations in search of fertile lands where you will feel blessed.





BELOVED CHILDREN, THE SIGNS IN HEAVEN WILL BE GIVEN MORE FOLLOWING AND WITH GREATER STRENGTH, you will be able to distinguish them, they will cause astonishment, but not fear.





I call you once again to be different, to be more of My House, to keep Faith, Hope and Charity high.





Pray, My children, pray, My Church trembles strongly.





Pray, My children, pray for the lack of medicines to fight diseases.





Pray, My children, pray and believe in what My House has sent you to maintain your health.





Pray My children, they have lived in the hands of oppressors, they have treated them at will.





Pray for Argentina, My children, this land suffers because of social revolts.





You will live in crisis in your politics, children, get ready!





BE OBEDIENT, ANSWER MY CALLS!





AND GO TO MY BLESSED MOTHER!





I bless you,





Your Jesus.





Luz de María de Bonilla is a Catholic mystic, stigmatist, wife, mother, and prophet from Costa Rica, currently residing in Argentina.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7uV0c7tDMY