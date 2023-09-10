BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Swedish Sunday, 15 minutes after. Video Two.
Swedish Skies
Swedish Skies
78 views • 09/10/2023

This is literally only 15 minutes after the images in the last video I uploaded.

In that time, the trails fattened, spread and developed the familiar corrugated ridges.

We get the weather we're given these days. Younger people have been told these "clouds" are normal when they are anything but. Most older people, if they care to look up, will know there is nothing natural up there.

I urge people to do their own research, ask their own questions, get hold of some *genuine* meteorological history books (in which I guarantee none of these ridged, fattened chemtrails are described) and when you go outdoors, look UP. Watch the skies. Not for aliens, but for the toxic chemicals our own governments via the militaries of each respective country are saturating the air, soil, water and food..as well as our bodies, with.

Thank you for watching my very short videos.

Please share if you can.

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringtoxic skiesswedensun dimmingjamtlandeuropean environmental agency weather engineering
