BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ispunilo se - most - potres - Fulfilled - bridge - earthquake
terto plan
terto plan
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 12 months ago

Presentation in pdf on link below download/ Prezentacija u pdf-u na linku ispod:

https://mega.nz/file/XRpAGbYB#_78LTYoZwFbt-SHVW5GDk-yMUExv8owNVM3Wv8fBUts

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/q6oz89wcctxaog2uvqwl1/Ispunilo-se-most-potres-Fulfilled-bridge-earthquake.pdf?rlkey=sfwr88dsic7yjw1ko64p4efuf&dl=0

Download


Također na rumble/Also on rumble:

https://rumble.com/v4ngudk-ispunilo-se-most-potres-fulfilled-bridge-earthquake.html



Prethodne, vezane prezentacije najave/ Previous, related announcement presentations


Upozorenje Potres - Warning Earthquake 17.3.2024.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXZiPt_Gzvw


Sedam. - Seven. 13.3.2024.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTmPHMRmvzg


Tri.. - Three.. 14.3.2024.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5XoPOkCMfQ


poruka Dinamiziranje - message Dynamization 28.3.2024.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70SSyQIoFYY


Alarm 2:40 h 18.8.2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xG0LJhf3Ns


Vizije su se ostvarile napadom na Izrael - Visions fulfilled with attack on Israel - Supernova

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpTlRcCItBU


Gnjev Božji - Wrath of God 30.4.2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Bww2PzMp8s


God's peace be with you / Mir Božji bio s vama

Keywords
earthquakemostfranciskeytaiwanbridgepotrestajvan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy