The Israel Defense Forces continue to conduct ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli troops are gradually advancing from the northern and eastern directions, trying to encircle Gaza City. The published footage shows that fighting is already taking place in urban areas on the outskirts of populated areas. In turn, Hamas militants are publishing new footage of clashes with IDF units in the area of the cities of Khan Yunis and Juhr al-Dik in the eastern direction.

Yesterday, the Israel Defense Forces showed rocket launchers of Palestinian groups discovered in occupied territories. With the help of such makeshift systems, indiscriminate shelling of Israeli cities is carried out.

Israeli Air Force fighters continue to carry out airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip, a new selection of footage of airstrikes and separate footage of the destruction of a Hamas weapons depot have been published.

At the same time, military operations on the border with Lebanon continue to be limited to mutual shelling.



