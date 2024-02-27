BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vax Injuries & Assisted Suicide
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
554 views • 02/27/2024

Medical Staff Offers Assisted Suicide To Canadian Woman Paralyzed From ’Rona Shots

* If this story is disturbing to you, then it means you still have a heart — and your human soul has managed to survive these dark days.

* The trauma has been too much for many.

* They have disassociated into cold indifference; and fail to fully recognize these crimes against humanity.

* We should be prepared for the criminals to try this again.

* Mainstream media are now talking about strange cases of the measles.

* The challenge is to not disassociate, and to bear witness.

* Every person alive now is either a victim of the shots or a witness.


Reese Reports | 27 February 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=65ddc3f55cb0cf8980c63ec1

big pharmavaccine injurygenocidedepopulationpopulation reductionbioweaponvaxadverse eventgreg reesedemocidemass murderbiowarfarebiological weaponcrime against humanityjabassisted suicidebiological warfarecoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionscamdemicexcess deathsexcess mortalitydesigner virus
