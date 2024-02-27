Vax Injuries & Assisted Suicide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medical Staff Offers Assisted Suicide To Canadian Woman Paralyzed From ’Rona Shots
* If this story is disturbing to you, then it means you still have a heart — and your human soul has managed to survive these dark days.
* The trauma has been too much for many.
* They have disassociated into cold indifference; and fail to fully recognize these crimes against humanity.
* We should be prepared for the criminals to try this again.
* Mainstream media are now talking about strange cases of the measles.
* The challenge is to not disassociate, and to bear witness.
* Every person alive now is either a victim of the shots or a witness.
Reese Reports | 27 February 2024