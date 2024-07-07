Introduction to Bioresonance using Basic Signal Generator Key Concepts and Additional Frequencies

I've listed some of the frequencies (in hertz) These I have found to produce great healing effects: Note: You must do your frequency scan to the second decimal place to illicit these effects. Also you may want to run these frequencies for longer duration maybe an hour or two - or daily for shorter duration to see benefits. See previous videos on my Bitchute channel for further explanation.



https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SXb8bQHyC87N

3.19 - 3.22, 3.78- 3.83, 4.32- 4.35, 4.93- 4.96, 5.32- 5.35, 5.76- 5.79, 6.12- 6.15 possibly healing emotional trauma 7.55- 7.57 8.23- 8.26 emotional trauma 9.13- 9.16 10.35- 10.38 possibly lungs, cardiovascular? 11.24- 11.27 11.03- 11.05 cardiovascular? 18.18- 18.22 sinuses 18.75- 18.78 lungs, respiratory tract? 21.17- 21.20 joints, nerves? 21.41- 21.44 joints, ligaments? 21.49- 21.52 intestinal inflammation? 21.53- 21.56 muscular inflammation? Arms, shoulders and back 21.57- 21.6 full body healing? 22.92- 22.95 cardiovascular, neurological repair



Corona viruses?

(Square waves amp~4v for about 2hrs per session, repeat as needed)

701.45hz

702.1hz

720.52hz

721.23hz

779.1hz

769.53hz

769.9hz

779.4hz