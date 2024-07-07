BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Introduction to Bioresonance using Basic Signal Generator Key Concepts and Additional Frequencies
67 views • 10 months ago

I've listed some of the frequencies (in hertz) These I have found to produce great healing effects: Note: You must do your frequency scan to the second decimal place to illicit these effects. Also you may want to run these frequencies for longer duration maybe an hour or two - or daily for shorter duration to see benefits. See previous videos on my Bitchute channel for further explanation.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SXb8bQHyC87N

3.19 - 3.22, 3.78- 3.83, 4.32- 4.35, 4.93- 4.96, 5.32- 5.35, 5.76- 5.79, 6.12- 6.15 possibly healing emotional trauma 7.55- 7.57 8.23- 8.26 emotional trauma 9.13- 9.16 10.35- 10.38 possibly lungs, cardiovascular? 11.24- 11.27 11.03- 11.05 cardiovascular? 18.18- 18.22 sinuses 18.75- 18.78 lungs, respiratory tract? 21.17- 21.20 joints, nerves? 21.41- 21.44 joints, ligaments? 21.49- 21.52 intestinal inflammation? 21.53- 21.56 muscular inflammation? Arms, shoulders and back 21.57- 21.6 full body healing? 22.92- 22.95 cardiovascular, neurological repair

Corona viruses?
(Square waves amp~4v for about 2hrs per session, repeat as needed)
701.45hz
702.1hz
720.52hz
721.23hz
779.1hz
769.53hz
769.9hz
779.4hz

