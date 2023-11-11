BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How we should REACT to anti-Israel protesters chanting 'from the river to the sea'
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
97 views • 11/11/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 10, 2023


The House of Representatives censured Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib for making statements that many believe were calls for the destruction of Israel, including the common pro-Palestinian chant, "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." But should protesters — and even members of Congress — be able to make statements like this? Or should we ban anything deemed a call for genocide, anti-Jewish, or pro-Hamas? Glenn argues that he'd rather be able to hear it from their mouths directly so he knows exactly where they stand: "What is shocking is that there are so many [in the West] so eager to do so." Glenn warns of the dangers of embracing a culture that silences speech it doesn't like, even speech it finds abhorrent.


Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidefreedom of speechglenn beckbananti-israelrashida tlaibreactprotesterschantfrom the river to the seapro-hamas
