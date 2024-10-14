BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Tesla robots are smarter, stronger, fireproof, and can assemble themselves
Free Your Mind
Free Your Mind
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
484 views • 7 months ago

Elon Musk Says Tesla Bot Gen 2 Optimus's hand can do 1000 tasks, and with each update, it could even reach 5,000 or 10,000 different tasks. The robot hand is almost equal to the number of operations that a human hand can do. So what exactly can the Tesla Optimus do in the real world? Household chores, fire fighting, home security, pretty much whatever you tell it to do. Elon Musk says Tesla Bot Gen 2 Optimus could replace humans in many areas. Besides assembling other Gen 2 Optimus Robots and programming them, it can do your laundry, mow your lawn, water your garden, and even use a computer. It can also dance, squat, and move around an office with an incredibly natural gait. It recharges in an hour and will learn at an incredible speed linked to Tesla's satellite network.

Keywords
new world orderdeep learningsuper aitesla robotsautonomous machinestesla bot gen 2 optimus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy