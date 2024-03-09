The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks With Deliverance

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

We often consider the weekends to be a time of rest. Imagine if there was a condition where your soul could be at rest as well.





Resting in God’s Faithfulness

From Intouch Ministries

We can depend on the Lord absolutely and always.

1 Corinthians 1:1-9

When life seems to fall apart, we often wonder, Where is God? Why hasn’t He answered my prayers? The Bible offers us this encouragement: “Know therefore that the Lord your God, He is God, the faithful God, who keeps His covenant and His faithfulness to a thousand generations for those who love Him and keep His commandments” (Deuteronomy 7:9).





Deliverance performing at the 1995 Ichthus festival

Deliverance performing at the 1995 Ichthus festival

The Rock Almighty

