BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Overburdened
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 11 months ago

Disturbed -Overburdened
Video done on/around ‎October ‎28, ‎2007

Fate is so unkind, Now I should have known, Blind leading the blind, Reaping what I've sown, If it all amounts to nothing, Why then am I standing in this line?

[Verse 1]Hell is still overburdened, I must stand and wait in line, I may never know for certain, When will be my time, How was I considered evil? Pleasures taken in this life, Someone granted me reprieval, Decades spent in strife

[Pre-Chorus] Led to nothing, Repeated in my mind, Led to nothing, If only I was born another time

[Chorus] Hell is still overburdened, I must stand and wait in line, Hell is still overburdened, How have I been so determined malign?

[Verse 2] It's the closing of the curtain, In the play that was my life, Countless chapters left unopened, Tragedies inside, I was fighting for a reason, Holy blessed homicide, Seems I have committed treason, All I've sacrificed

[Pre-Chorus]..

[Chorus]..

[Bridge], Fate is so unkind, Now I should have known, Blind leading the blind, Reaping what I've sown, If it all amounts to nothing, Why, then, am I standing in this line?

[Chorus]..
How have I been so determined malign?

Opening depiction from one of the Matrix movies.. the hope was to depict the minds of psychopaths -and/or those who make war (on humanity).

Keywords
collapseterrorhelltrutheconomywardisturbedfatediseasejusticeeconomicspathologysufferingplaguefinancegreedpathologicalblindburdenmalignantmalignoverburdened
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy