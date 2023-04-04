The Vestures of Light and Rod of Wonder review with Zen Garcia & Jessica Knock on "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revelation 19: 13 “And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of Elohiym.” We discus ancient scripture outside of the 66 books, excluded by modern day scholarship and consider why they have been withheld and the above scripture in light of the research of "The Vestures of Light and Rod of Wonder."