Somberg Law vs Drug Task force - Nick Somberg

Criminal Attorney Nick Somberg of Somberg Law, sits down with Eileen to talk about his case with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Drug Task Force. He believed that the DTF had secretly tracked his client's car and Prosecutor Natalie Burns was covering for them.





Judge Michael West called it a "pie in the sky" conspiracy theory. Justice prevailed and all evidence was suppressed. You can follow Nick on Facebook or contact him at Somberglaw.com





