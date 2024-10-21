NFL head coach destroyed by VAXX poison injections MYOCARDITIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BRUCE ARIANS. @therecount "Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians: “We’re 100% vaccinated, our entire organization, all the players, all the coaches.”
https://x.com/therecount/status/1433489799353147392
"Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Was Hospitalized for 4 Days with Heart Issue"
Tyler Conway
November 16, 2022
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was hospitalized for four days last month with myocarditis, he revealed in an interview this week.
https://www.bleacherreportDOTcom/articles/10055862-buccaneers-bruce-arians-was-hospitalized-for-4-days-with-heart-issue
