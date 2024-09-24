Who's The Boss?

The Biden Cover-Up

* It’s Dr. Jill. Remember that!

* Joe isn’t fading away. He’s gone fishing.

* He was never in charge. His handlers always were.

* Enjoy the last act of this [Bidan] movie. God willing, it’s over in 4 months.

* This part is called Weekend At Bernie’s — hopefully without a Wag The Dog plot twist.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (23 September 2024)