Who's The Boss?

The Biden Cover-Up
* It’s Dr. Jill. Remember that!
* Joe isn’t fading away. He’s gone fishing.
* He was never in charge. His handlers always were.
* Enjoy the last act of this [Bidan] movie. God willing, it’s over in 4 months.
* This part is called Weekend At Bernie’s — hopefully without a Wag The Dog plot twist.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (23 September 2024)