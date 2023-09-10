BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"please get me out of here." The boy with a sad face, accompanied by desperate pain
32 views • 09/10/2023

Pitiful Animal


Sep 1, 2023

Victor was found lying motionless inside a dilapidated house.

Surrounded by only overgrown trees

Victor couldn't have appeared here by himself like this.

The boy with a sad face, accompanied by desperate pain.

He laid in a daze waiting for someone to come to his rescue.

When he saw me appear, his face suddenly lit up.

He let out a groan and his tail wagged slightly as if calling out to me.

I was really worried for Victor because his condition was really bad.

His albumin was low and his belly was super swollen

So eggs would be of great help to him.

After the meal, I wanted to do some exercise with him

But too bad he only stood for 2 minutes and quickly collapsed.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpLes9eMLV8

Keywords
dogpainanimalspetsrescueget me out of herepitiful animalsad facedilapidated house
