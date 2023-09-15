🌊 Diving into the World of Microplastics! 🌊

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever heard of microplastics? They're teeny tiny fragments of plastic that sneak into our environment from degrading plastic waste. The crazy part? They never truly disappear! Instead, they break down into even tinier pieces, spreading far and wide. They're literally everywhere, posing a major challenge.
Even our oceans aren't spared! Picture this: a sea surface micro layer, where the concentration of these minuscule particles is higher. 🌊 Let's join forces to tackle this global issue! 💪🌏