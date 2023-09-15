BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌊 Diving into the World of Microplastics! 🌊
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 09/15/2023

🎙️ https://bit.ly/45laoI5


Ever heard of microplastics? They're teeny tiny fragments of plastic that sneak into our environment from degrading plastic waste. The crazy part? They never truly disappear! Instead, they break down into even tinier pieces, spreading far and wide. They're literally everywhere, posing a major challenge.


Even our oceans aren't spared! Picture this: a sea surface micro layer, where the concentration of these minuscule particles is higher. 🌊 Let's join forces to tackle this global issue! 💪🌏

Keywords
microplasticsenvironmentalawarenessprotectourplanet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy