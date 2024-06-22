© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Quds Hits jEEW Helicopter Transporting Injured and Dead Roaches Back to Their Nest
Al-Quds Brigades shows scenes from the process of monitoring and targeting a Zionist helicopter with a “SAM 18” (Igla) missile, east of Rafah, during the evacuation of the enemy’s dead and wounded from a tank bombing ambush in the Al-Shaboura neighborhood. 2024/06/21
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, #CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, Al-Qassam, mortars, sniper, rifle, sniping, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Jews, IOF, IGF,