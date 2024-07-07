BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ammon and Gnostic Informant: What Came First?
Ba'al Busters
Ba'al Busters
86 views • 10 months ago

https://rumble.com/v55vk7f-ammon-and-gnostic-informant-what-was-came-first.html

We're going to go through this together to get the root of the Great Deception of the Saturn/Kronos/Satan Cult that is at the base of the Abrahamic Religions. The reason we're doin this is because the pseudo-religious leaders and the system that uses these programmed minds of the masses of followers are attempting to enslave the world once and for all. We need to be aware of these lies and see the true nature of the manipulators. If we keep on the path we're on, our families and mankind are doomed. We will be physically and spiritually destroyed.

Get my book and get on the Patreon. https://patreon.com/DisguisetheLimits Support the show

AWESOME Hot Sauce: https://SemperFryLLC.com Use Code at site for 5% Off qualified purchases (over $22) I handcraft over 30 varieties of Award Winning artisan, fresh, micro-batch hot sauces. Veteran Owned!

GET COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEOS/PODCASTS and Exclusive Content: Become a Patron. https://Patreon.com/DisguisetheLimits


My Clean Source Creatine-HCL Use Coupon Code FANFAVORITE for 5% Off

https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/p126/CreatineHCL.html


Signed Copies of my book:

https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/p93/Priestcraft%3A_Beyond_Babylon_%28Signed_Copy%29.html

Amazon version of Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon 8.5x11 Paperback, Hardcover, & Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CNGX53L7/


Keywords
corruptionparasitesfalse religionsubversionrevisionist historyammonfalse historybaal bustersgnostic informantcunningancient greek
