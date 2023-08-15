Trump LAWYERS Indicted for Providing Legal ADVICE -- Banana Republic DEATH MATCH

Georgia and Fulton County have indicted not only Donald Trump, but his lawyers advising him as well. It's a sham of an indictment that was released before the grand jury had finished convening, and now Pits Donald Trump and the deep state in an all out death match for the entire world to see. There's no going back, the Rubicon has been crossed.

#democrats #DOJ #trump







MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



