Trump LAWYERS Indicted for Providing Legal ADVICE -- Banana Republic DEATH MATCH
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
57 views • 08/15/2023

Georgia and Fulton County have indicted not only Donald Trump, but his lawyers advising him as well. It's a sham of an indictment that was released before the grand jury had finished convening, and now Pits Donald Trump and the deep state in an all out death match for the entire world to see. There's no going back, the Rubicon has been crossed. 

#democrats #DOJ #trump 



Keywords
democratscivil warhillary clintondeep statedonald trumpobstruction of justicefree-speechdemocrat liestrump 2024fulton county2024 electiontrump indictmentfulton county indictmentlawyers indicteddeep state versus donald trump
