Evangelist Billy Graham's Final Recorded Message (Long Version)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Billy Graham shares from his heart as he focuses on God's timeless message of the Christian Gospel of forgiveness and hope through Jesus Christ's sacrifice on the cross and exactly what that means to each individual.
For more information about Billy Graham's life and ministry, visit: the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association website:
https://billygraham.org/SOURCE=BY000DNMB&msclkid=5602c76978e21c21c3d1a349404e521c
- The RED Zone