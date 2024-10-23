RT News - October 23 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 23, 2024
rt.com
It’s only day two of the BRICS summit but already big developments have been made in the geopolitical arena. India and China are set to hold bilateral talks on their border dispute, marking the first formal meeting between the leaders of the two countries in five years. India’s burgeoning relations with Russia go from strength to strength. It’s Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to the country, in just three months. In talks between the Chinese and Russia presidents, both leaders pledge further co-operation between their nations, with the aim of bringing more stability to a rapidly changing world. Israel claims Hezbollah has been stashing millions in cash and gold at a Beirut hospital. But RT gets unrestricted access to the site, and finds no evidence to back the accusations.