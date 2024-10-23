BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - October 23 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • 7 months ago

Oct 23, 2024

rt.com


It’s only day two of the BRICS summit but already big developments have been made in the geopolitical arena. India and China are set to hold bilateral talks on their border dispute, marking the first formal meeting between the leaders of the two countries in five years. India’s burgeoning relations with Russia go from strength to strength. It’s Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to the country, in just three months. In talks between the Chinese and Russia presidents, both leaders pledge further co-operation between their nations, with the aim of bringing more stability to a rapidly changing world. Israel claims Hezbollah has been stashing millions in cash and gold at a Beirut hospital. But RT gets unrestricted access to the site, and finds no evidence to back the accusations.

Keywords
russiartbrics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy