🍌“We Can’t Build Bananas" US Congress Comedy Over Trump Tariffs

🍌 “We Can’t Build Bananas”: U.S. Congress Comedy Over Trump Tariffs
During a congressional hearing, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick faced sharp criticism over Trump tariffs. Congresswoman Madeleine Dean highlighted how these tariffs are directly fueling price hikes for everyday Americans — using bananas as her prime example.