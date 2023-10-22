ISRAEL TARGETS CHRISTIANS! - Bombs World's 3rd OLDEST Church! - WW3 Agenda Continues!

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the closure of 100 banks this week alone as the banking crisis quietly escalates and snowballs into an apocalyptic crisis. Most have noticed that their local bank branches are closing and many have noticed it's become a longer drive to their local branch. This is due to a massive escalation in the banking crisis that's being kept mostly on the downlow without a murmur from the banks themselves. Hundreds of bank branches are closing in the United States regularly and worldwide, hundreds are closing every week. The banks are insolvent and doing what they can to appear solvent by cutting staff and branches. Meanwhile, dedollarization continues as the shift from the west to the east escalates and BRICS grows to include Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which completely decimates the petro dollar system. BRICS will be "gold backed," however it will not be possible for people to access said gold. The currency itself will be a CBDC with carbon and social credits attached to a massive ledger that tracks one's every move. This is go time. Are you prepared?





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media