Why Miles Guo? (7 of 13)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p35r6sa3e20 🔥为什么是郭文贵？
（7/13）中共完全控制其国内资产，对家人“三抓三放”引诱其回国，深藏几十年的愤怒与怨恨爆发，誓将中共的懦弱与狠毒暴露于世
本视频来源：https://star-of-liberty.com