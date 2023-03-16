BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Roobs Flyer Mag 1st Anniversary Bash! * Important Information For Subscribers
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
1 view • 03/16/2023

Quick video from last night at Grounded in Miami, Deb Yuille and Roobs & Shaz.


Roobs Flyer Magazine 1st Anniversary Bash. 15 - 3 - 23.


Very Important announcement about the Magazine in the video, please watch if you're a subscriber.


We had one of those nights with the camera last night, pics weren't turning out, the lighting wasn't the best and it was bloody hot and humid, and at the 11:02 minute mark in the video the camera turned off, leaving Shazza hanging!! Lol!


But I managed to salvage a bit of film & photography pride with some rudimentary editing.


Again please watch the video if you're a paid subscriber to our magazine it has some important information about future issues.


Thanks again everyone for coming last night despite it being a school night, and hot. The food was great wasn't it?


I had the Khazarian Jew Fish (Otherwise known as Rabbi Mulloway), and Shazza had the Mackerel Sky Fillet (Otherwise known as a Spotty Chemtrail) 😁🤣😉 All locally caught too.


Coming soon, Roobs Flyers PDF library. Where you can find great PDFs and other resources you won't find on Google, and all the other sold out mainstream info and media hubs.


Join Roobs Flyers


 http://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

australiaroobs flyersgold coastroobs flyer magazine1st anniversary bashgrounded greek restaurantgrounded in miamiindepedent press
