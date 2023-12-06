BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 4-5
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 12/06/2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 4-5


▪️On Monday, Ukrainian forces again attacked the territory of Kursk region, shelling Tetkino and Oleshnya farm. Casualties were avoided, but residential houses were damaged.


▪️Russian soldiers managed to gain a foothold on the northern outskirts of Sinkivka near Kupyansk. The fighters are slowly but consistently expanding the zone of control around the previously occupied positions, forcing the enemy to retreat.


▪️Near Terny and Yampolivka, the Russian army also made small gains. The soldiers took new positions near the Shiroka Balka, pushing the enemy westward to the bank of the Oskil River.


▪️On the northern flank of Bakhmut, Russian forces continue to advance towards Ivanivske  and north of Khromove. They have significantly expanded their zone of control in the Bakhmut countryside area and in the Vilnyansky nursery area.


▪️To the south, Russian Armed Forces fighters are fighting for the heights in the vicinity of Klishchiivka. They managed to advance slightly to the north of the village, but there are no other successes in this area yet.


▪️On the northern flank of Avdiivka, Russian fighters cut into the AFU's forward positions in Stepove. In addition, they managed to expand the zone of control around the Avdiivka coke plant.


▪️Russian troops are gradually recapturing the lines lost during the Ukrainian summer offensive. During a counterattack northwest of Verbove, they pushed back the AFU by five hundred meters.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy