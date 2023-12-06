Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 4-5





▪️On Monday, Ukrainian forces again attacked the territory of Kursk region, shelling Tetkino and Oleshnya farm. Casualties were avoided, but residential houses were damaged.





▪️Russian soldiers managed to gain a foothold on the northern outskirts of Sinkivka near Kupyansk. The fighters are slowly but consistently expanding the zone of control around the previously occupied positions, forcing the enemy to retreat.





▪️Near Terny and Yampolivka, the Russian army also made small gains. The soldiers took new positions near the Shiroka Balka, pushing the enemy westward to the bank of the Oskil River.





▪️On the northern flank of Bakhmut, Russian forces continue to advance towards Ivanivske and north of Khromove. They have significantly expanded their zone of control in the Bakhmut countryside area and in the Vilnyansky nursery area.





▪️To the south, Russian Armed Forces fighters are fighting for the heights in the vicinity of Klishchiivka. They managed to advance slightly to the north of the village, but there are no other successes in this area yet.





▪️On the northern flank of Avdiivka, Russian fighters cut into the AFU's forward positions in Stepove. In addition, they managed to expand the zone of control around the Avdiivka coke plant.





▪️Russian troops are gradually recapturing the lines lost during the Ukrainian summer offensive. During a counterattack northwest of Verbove, they pushed back the AFU by five hundred meters.