The little dogs still try to wake up their brothers even though they passed away a long time ago

By chance I saw dogs crawling on a lonely and cold white snow background

Beside them were the corpses of the brothers and sisters who couldn't make it through

The lucky dogs persevered until the moment they met us

Their pictures made me feel so sorry and sad

But there were still dozens of such puppies who had been separated from their families.

Mothers threw them around the landfill, these puppies would die and leave.

There was hunger, cold, fear, and death in the landfill.

No matter what anyone said, the only solution to this sad situation was to castrate the dog.

Hunger, cold and death again in the damn filthy dump

Cold and rainy weather. Spending 2 hours in the dump looking for stray dogs

Everywhere at the landfill, you could hear the cries of abandoned puppies being thrown away..

We went to 7 puppies in the dump last night and gave them bread and milk

Those starving children from running out of milk in the landfill

Still happy puppies, they could lean on us when being scared in the cold dark.

Thinking of the orphaned cubs being separated from their parents and thrown in the trash

There was a way out of this sad situation was to neuter the wild dogs

If nothing was done, these pitiful and tearful scenes would keep appearing

In the snowy night, how could the puppies endured the cold weather and the hungry stomach

They were always looking for warmth, I felt like crying because of the cold weather and this blue story

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

