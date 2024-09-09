Oktoberfest Taste Tests: Wren House Brewing Co. Festbier 4.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another local brew that fails to cut the mustard on the Oktoberfest pretzel (for me at least)
GABF Gold Medal Winner 2022
Running 5.2 for the ABV, Sub 20 for the IBUs and the SRM is a pretty golden hue of lets say 6.
While she is packed with the right stuff she never hit the high notes for me.
Just my 2 cents as always.
Be well my friends.
Prost!
E.
Thanks for coming by and spending some time w us
Big 3 brothers and sisters
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
