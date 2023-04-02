327 - Alois Irlmaier - Aktuelles (2.4.23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keine
Brüderlicheit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkCzcabO0Bk
Er wirft Fackel aufs Haus (Video rechts oben):
https://twitter.com/SarahHRakM/status/1641422641683636224?cxt=HHwWgICxvcXMwMctAAAA
Es ist deutlich sichtbar, daß der Blitz von unten nach oben geht
https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1642338792206901248
.
.