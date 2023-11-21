Ben Bergquam - Illegals on Flights headed all over the country! They are coming to your town.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) NewsJust landed back at the Phoenix Airport and not surprisingly just about every flight has illegals. The majority that I saw today were from sub-Saharan Africa, but they’re coming from everywhere. A lot of south Africans are headed to Charlotte NC.
Spoke to one of my friends who works in the unaccompanied minors program and they said Thanksgiving and Christmas are the highest numbers for child being shipped around the country. I wonder if Joe Biden and the Democrats see them as gifts to their cartel trafficking accomplices.
*Wait until you see what I found in a Tucson bathroom. That video coming next! #HappyIllegalThanksgiving
Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
@BenBergquam
