How Dorothy returned to Kansas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(This is the short version. Each word possesses a key important placement.)
Dorothy re-seats on Kansas land & 4-dimensional soil by officially recording-executing a lawful document of revocation/rescinding/& cancellation of her 14th Amendment voluntary enslavement as U.S. Citizen-ship (yet retains her Bill of Rights). As she had unknowingly---due to NO FULL DISCLOSURE---transferred her Power-of-Attorney over to the STATE [which in this case is OF-the-Forum=that WorldEconomicForum/One World Corporation/SATANIC BEAST & is merely a 2-dimensional contract]. She returns to Kansas land via that yellow-gold brick road that leads out of Kansas, the HeartLand of America.
How did Dorothy end-up enslaved as chattel OF the municipal-Corporate fictitious City of OZ, which is privately owned by a WIZARD? Dorothy had picked up a TIN MAN (a Tax-payer Identification Number) & an IRS STRAWMAN while traveling the asset gold-brick-based highway Right-of-Way which allowed her [as an applicant] to enter the fictitious/non-living entity municipal corporate City of OZ with its IOUs-based on debt [which is another fiction] by accepting her NAME magically-WIZARD-SPELL-ed in all CAPITAL LETTERs, when she filled out 'APPLICATION forms'=The Forum: such as a "Driver's license!"
The privately owned Central Banks use the credit due to men & women & also all new-be granted border-crossing-"migrants" as capital or as security-base. This act supports THEIR debt-creation & maintains THEIR continuous scam => Kicking-the-Can-down-the RIGHT of WAY Road.
When Dorothy & a tipping-point of other real men & women return & reseat on the Common Law land, as public/as sovereign Nationals/self-responsible, therefore self-governing---rather than continue contracting with private for-profit Maritime/commerce/Admiralty Sea UniformCommercialCode contractors, like the inner City of London INC, Rome, all AmericanBarAssociation Judges in THEIR commercial Courts, & western Central Banks---what happens is THEIR HOUSE-of-CARDs collapses due to bankruptcy! THEY are insolvent & must be liquidated!
Trump or not! Extending "The Budget" at this point is an act of treason!
This allows Dorothy & others to retain their credit-base-talents for their own use & wealth-retention; & work towards returning to/re-seeding a 5-dimensional Earth, rather than signing=transferring their future over to parasites within a 2-dimensional 15 minute City of Oz=which only results as one big short-age=inflation!
The evaporation of the Federal Department of Education is a first step towards this. Education should be a local concern by free men & women=parents. The abolishment of the privately owned Federal Reserve will be the 2nd. The dismantling of the IRS will be a third.
The parasitic WIZARDs who have given an Oath of Office, must be given NOTICE that THEY can't be Masters of/pledged to two jurisdictions. As this is treason, punishable by death. The wiser WIZARDs have not recorded Oaths of Office for this reason---as such, THEY remain merely under contract to a false entity, SATAN-like, The One World Corporation.
Did anybody notice Trump not use a Bible at the swearing-in Ceremony, as he is mere CEO of an in-corporated Forum?