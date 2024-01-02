Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Man Thinks He Saved A 'Puppy' - Vet Falls Silent When He Realizes What It Really Is
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
1247 views
Published 2 months ago

Did You Know?


Dec 21, 2023


Peter was walking through a wooded area when he suddenly heard a strange sound coming from the bushes that caught his attention.


Join Our Family For More Exclusive Content and Perks :

   / @duk


You Can Also Watch:


-Man Walks 20 Miles To Work Until One Day Cop Follows Him And Sees Why

   • Man Walks 20 Miles To Work Until One ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHlFcQ0OF8g&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3hCV0rSNWQ

Keywords
puppywoodsrescuedid you knownot a dog

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket