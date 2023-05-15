BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Richard Leonard Show: Understanding Gulf War Syndrome and the Importance of VA Enrollment
17 views • 05/15/2023

Richard Leonard Show


May 14, 2023


Richard Leonard speaks with Valerie Mullikin about Gulf War Syndrome and its impact on veterans who served in the Middle East. They discuss the importance of recognizing these veterans as "Gulf War Veterans" and the implications this has on funding in different geographical locations. Mullikin also highlights the significance of enrolling in the VA system, even if veterans do not use it for care, as it can affect funding and resources for their fellow veterans. This episode is an eye-opening conversation that sheds light on the importance of understanding the challenges that veterans face and the role we can all play in supporting them.


This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/

Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ns3j6-the-richard-leonard-show-understanding-gulf-war-syndrome-and-the-importance.html

Keywords
veteransmiddle eastgulf war syndromeenrollmentrichard leonardvalerie mullikin
