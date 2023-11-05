BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Food Growers Life - Part I | 30 Days of Fall | Day 11
The Sage Patch
The Sage Patch
32 followers
40 views • 11/05/2023

I’m am not just a gardener, or a homesteader, or a chicken mom, or a work from home dog mom...I do/am those things but the overarching theme of it all is that I live a food growers life. Most people know what a corporate world job/life is like, the demands, the schedule, the work/life balance, never ending email, performance reviews, staff meetings, weekends, annual holiday time...etc but do you know what it means to live a life based around growing food? That’s what I hope to give you a window seat view of in this video and those to come.


I’d love to hear your questions and comments!

healthlibertyfoodhomesteadsouth carolinasustainabilityself sufficiencymidlandsfood grower
