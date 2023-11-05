A Food Growers Life - Part I | 30 Days of Fall | Day 11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I’m am not just a gardener, or a homesteader, or a chicken mom, or a work from home dog mom...I do/am those things but the overarching theme of it all is that I live a food growers life. Most people know what a corporate world job/life is like, the demands, the schedule, the work/life balance, never ending email, performance reviews, staff meetings, weekends, annual holiday time...etc but do you know what it means to live a life based around growing food? That’s what I hope to give you a window seat view of in this video and those to come.
I’d love to hear your questions and comments!