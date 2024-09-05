BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cut Through the Censorship: Building a Platform for Unfiltered Dialogue
In his interview on The Rob Maness Show, Jeff Dornik challenges the mainstream media and Big Tech's portrayal of Trump supporters as extremist militias. He discusses how these platforms manipulate narratives through censorship and biased algorithms. To counter this, Jeff introduces Pickax, a new platform aimed at fostering open, uncensored dialogue across all political spectrums, ensuring voices aren’t silenced or marginalized. By inviting diverse influencers, Pickax aims to break out of ideological echo chambers and promote genuine discussions based on truth and transparency.


Tired of censorship and biased algorithms? Join Pickax today and reclaim your voice in a truly free speech platform! https://pickax.com


Cut Through the Censorship: Building a Platform for Unfiltered Dialogue - https://pickax.com/jeffdornik/Cut-Through-the-Censorship-Building-a-Platform-for-Unfiltered-Dialogue-1195


Prep With STEAKS... Not Beef Crumbles. Stock up on premium, shelf-stable beef from Freedom First Beef, perfect for long-term storage and ready to eat anytime. Enjoy high-quality, freeze-dried beef cubes today and be prepared for tomorrow. Use code JEFF for 25% off! https://freedomfirstbeef.com

free speechcensorshipconservativesbig techfirst amendmentdonald trumpmainstream mediamsmmagajeff dornikrob maness
