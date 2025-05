Miller - Got Really Upset When Asked the Right Question - Who Has Jurisdiction Over Gaza?

316 views • 11 months ago

The AP journalist Matt Lee, unluckily for Miller, had the courage to insist on answer and challenge the spokesman of the State Department.

Matthew Miller (Count Smirkula) got really upset when asked the right question:

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.