During Palestine TV’s Live Broadcast, Journalist Amer Al-Dahody Collapsed due to Exhaustion and Hunger
Published a month ago

During Palestine TV’s live broadcast, journalist Amer Al-Dahody collapsed due to exhaustion and hunger. Al-Dahody was covering the latest developments in Israel’s 113-day war on Gaza.

According to figures by the UN in December 2023, 93 percent of the people in Gaza are facing ‘crisis levels of hunger,’ and a quarter of the strip’s population faces ‘catastrophic hunger and starvation.’

Over 120 Palestinian journalists have been killed since October 7, 2023; many others have lost their homes and family members.

