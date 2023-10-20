We've Got a Serious Compliance Problem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The largest government in history is not even remotely close to the system the founders set up under the Constitution. Things didn’t get like this overnight - and there’s a root cause for why it’ll keep getting worse. Understanding it is to also understand the solution.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 20, 2023