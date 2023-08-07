Pastors, Churches & Political Activity - Freedom Alive® Ep61

When it comes to pastors, churches, and politics, silence is never an option. We should all know the truth on what our vital role is in educating God’s people. Learn what pastors and churches can do in today’s society with regards to political activity.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered October 23, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org