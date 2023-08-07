BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pastors, Churches & Political Activity - Freedom Alive® Ep61
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
9 views • 08/07/2023

When it comes to pastors, churches, and politics, silence is never an option. We should all know the truth on what our vital role is in educating God’s people. Learn what pastors and churches can do in today’s society with regards to political activity.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered October 23, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

lawfreedom of speechrightslawyerchurchesvotingpastorsmat staverholly meadepolitical activity
