Global Elite Declares War on 'Dangerous Anti-Vaxxers' Who ‘Must Be Stripped of Human Rights’
568 views • 11 months ago

The globalist elite have declared open war on so-called “anti-vaxxers” who they argue must be “stripped of human rights” in the most disturbing escalation of their campaign for medical genocide since the mRNA roll out in 2021.

According to World Health Organization insiders, so-called “anti-vaxxers” are threatening Agenda 2030 and the elites’ vision of the future for humanity which involves mandatory “mass vaccination.”

Anyone who continues to defy the elite will have their basic human rights stripped under the new Pandemic Treaty which the WHO are currently boasting is only months away from passing.

We are living in critical times and the information in this broadcast is vital to understand the endgame of the elites and their technocratic plan to dehumanize the human race.

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

whodepopulationbill gatesworld health organizationworld economic forumwefcovidmrnapandemic treaty
