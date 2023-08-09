Read the full transcript and take advantage of many references and resources, by clicking on this hyperlink,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/08/19/jeff-on-jerm-warfare-all-about-china-past-present-and-future-the-sino-colossus-is-unstoppable-and-is-affecting-your-life-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230819/







Read/listen to/watch all about it: https://seektruthfromfacts.org

Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days





